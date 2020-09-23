DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s one of the most anticipated events at the State Fair of Texas and this year the livestock market show will still go on. However, there will be some changes.

“Amidst the pandemic we just have to think differently,” State Fair of Texas Senior Vice President of Agriculture and Livestock Daryl Real said.

Organizers say this year everyone must wear masks and that there will be capacity restrictions. Each species will be shown separately and, in order to make this happen, the show will last ten days instead of five. Social distancing is required at the arena.

The show is closed to the public, but organizers have set up a livestream on social media that will broadcast the events.

Callie Welty said she will be showing a lamb for the first time.

“This is Tyga,” she said. “Like the rapper! Also, kind of like ‘Tyga King.’ Now, he’s kind of one of my best friends so I think quarantine was definitely beneficial not only to me, but the animals and we have a better connection.”

“I’m really excited to just be in the ring and be with my show family,” participant Bailee Sanchez said.

Last year’s show brought in $1.3 million in auction sales for student scholarships and this year organizers are hoping to raise the same amount. Welty is looking forward to the excitement this week will bring.

“One thing that remains is that our livestock industry comes together to be able to have these shows,” she said. “We’re hoping for a class win because you know he’s really one of my special animals so I really hope he does well with all the time and effort we put into it this year.”

If you’d like to donate, click here.