(CBSDFW.COM) — Both the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks escaped Week 2 with an exciting win. The Cowboys came back from 12 points down in the fourth quarter to overtake the Atlanta Falcons on a last-second field goal. The Seahawks kept Cam Newton out of the end zone on the game’s last play to preserve a win over the New England Patriots.

“Both teams are coming out of really exciting games,” as CBS San Francisco sports director Dennis O’Donnell describes it. “Seattle won and remained undefeated because they stopped Cam Newton at the one-yard line. Dallas, a miraculous comeback. Jerry Jones, the shot of him in his box, jacked out of his mind. Zuerlein kicks the decisive field goal and Dallas wins.”

How will that momentum carry into Week 3?

The Cowboys offense has been firing on all cylinders so far. Dak Prescott, the NFL’s third-leading passer, has thrown for 716 yards in this season’s first two games. That includes 450 yards and a touchdown on 34-47 last week against the Atlanta Falcons. CeeCee Lamb and Amari Cooper each reached 100 yards in receptions. Ezekiel Elliot bullied his way to 89 yards and 96 yards the week before.

The Cowboys defense has been somewhat less impressive. The Falcons’ Matt Ryan found the end zone four times last week. Los Angeles Rams running backs totaled 138 yards on the ground the week before in their only loss.

They’ll face a Seahawks offense that’s putting up points seemingly at will. In Week 1 they took advantage of the same woeful Falcons unit to the tune of 38 points. Russell Wilson was an absurdly efficient 31-35 for 320 yards and four touchdowns. He added 288 yards and five more touchdowns on 21-28 passing while hanging 35 points on the Patriots.

Like the Cowboys defense, the Seahawks unit has been particularly susceptible. Their pass defense especially has seemed basically nonexistent, with Ryan lighting them up for 450 yards and two TDs, and Newton 397 yards and a touchdown.

The table is set for more fireworks when the Cowboys visit the Seahawks in Week 3. “The good news for Dallas is, going to Seattle, where there’s not going to be a 12th man, obviously,” says O’Donnell. “This is going to be a high-scoring game. Neither team has a great defense. I think the over is 49 1/2. But Seattle going to win, because Dallas has had such trouble in the secondary. Take Seattle, take the over. I can see 60 points scored in this game.”

The Cowboys play the Seahawks Sunday, September 27 @ 3:25 CT.