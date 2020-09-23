Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators with the Dallas Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding the person or people responsible for killing Datyrick Wiley, 19.
Police found Wiley with a gunshot wound at the Richland Trace Condominiums at 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 7.
Dallas Fire-Rescue transported him to an area hospital, where Wiley was later pronounced deceased.
Dallas Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this offense contact Det. Tabor with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671.3605 or brian.tabor@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case #158896-2020.