DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl missing from Dallas.
According to police, it was around 12:30 Wednesday morning when a white, 4-door Lincoln MKZ was stolen from outside a 7-Eleven in the 2400 block of West Ledbetter Drive, not far from Executive Airport.
Toddler Chasity Collins was inside the sedan when it was taken.
Chasity is a Black toddler who stands about 3’0″ tall, has black hair and brown eyes. At the time that she was taken she was wearing a short-sleeved shirt, gray tights, and no shoes.
The license plate on the Lincoln is — Texas JJT-5997. The passenger side wheels on the car are black and the driver’s side wheels are factory silver.
Anyone who has information about Chasity’s whereabouts or who may have taken the car is asked to call 911 or Dallas police at 214-671-4268.