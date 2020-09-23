FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) — A 5th grader from Collin County has won the 2020 Doodle for Google contest.

Sharon Sara was among the thousands of students from across the country who entered the contest. All of them were simply asked, to show through art, “I show kindness by…”.

Sharon’s winning doodle — titled “Together As One” — shows six girls, of all colors, shapes and sizes, and in different styles of dress holding hands. The drawing was meant to express the difficult times she’s had while trying to make friends.

“People have not wanted to be my friend because of how I look, so I decided to draw what I do,” the elementary student told Google. “No matter what people look like, you look on the inside and then decide if you want to be their friend.”

Along with having her artwork displayed on Google’s home page all day September 23, as the national winner Sharon will receive a $30,000 college scholarship and some gifts from Google. The 5th grader’s elementary school will also receive a $50,000 technology package.

Not a bad take for a youngster who seems focused on the right things. “I show kindness by sticking together with my friends in tough times,” she said. “I drew people coming together and not thinking about the outside but being together because of their personality.”