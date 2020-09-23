NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
Filed Under:cancer, cancer treatment, Congressman Ron Wright, DFW News, hospital, lung cancer, Pneumonia

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas Congressman Ron Wright, who is battling lung cancer, was released from the hospital on Monday, September 21, after being admitted on Sunday, September 13.

That was due to complications surrounding his cancer treatment.

Under doctors’ orders, Rep. Wright will remain at home to recover from a bout with pneumonia.

Ron Wright (Facebook – Ron Wright)

“Upon his recovery from pneumonia, Congressman Wright will resume his duties in Washington and his treatment for cancer,” Rep. Wright’s office said in a statement Wednesday. “Congressman Wright and his wife Susan are thankful for the well wishes and prayers delivered by hundreds over the last few weeks. The Congressman looks forward to returning to work and the campaign trail as soon as possible.”

