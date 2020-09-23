DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – This Saturday’s game between the North Texas Mean Green and Houston Cougars has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests this week.

The announcement was made by UNT following the test results and contact tracing that occurred this week. The school said there were four positive cases after student-athletes, coaching staff and other personnel were tested.

“We knew that there would be challenges with COVID-19 this season and we were taking precautions to hopefully avoid this situation,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker said. “Our student-athlete health and safety is the priority in every decision we make and that is what this difficult decision is based on. We are hopeful we can resume safe activities soon.”

The school said both teams are working to reschedule the game for another date.

The Houston athletics department released a statement on the postponement:

“We understand this COVID-related decision North Texas has made to not play Saturday’s game and appreciate the consistent dialogue with our program by UNT Athletics Director Wren Baker, his administration and medical staff during this week,” UH Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman said. “I am disappointed for our student-athletes who have continued to focus on competing this season and were ready to play this Saturday. We will continue to work to adjust our schedule with the hopes of playing as soon as we can.”