ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The 2020 Professional Bull Riders (PBR) World Finals is moving to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and fans are expected to be in attendance.
The championship will be held from Nov. 12 through Nov. 15 during the Dallas Cowboys’ bye week.
The annual event has been in Las Vegas for the last 26 years, but the PBR could not get approval from Nevada to hold it during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials said the PBR, city of Arlington and other state leaders have been working in the last eight days to bring the event to North Texas.
“We wanted to make sure that wherever we went with the World Finals, we could do it safely and responsibly. And we are 100% confident that we can do that here,” said Sean Gleason, CEO of the PBR.
Tickets will go on sale on Oct. 5. The events will also be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
Officials also said the Women’s Rodeo World Championship will be held at the Will Rogers Coliseum Complex in Fort Worth beginning on Nov. 9.