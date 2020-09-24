(CBSDFW.COM) – AAA Texas said Thursday it expects the statewide gas price average to stay below $2 for the longest stretch since 2005 due to demand staying low during the pandemic.
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded throughout Texas is $1.87, which is 51 cents less compared to this day last year.
Drivers in El Paso are seeing the highest prices in the state at an average of $2.16 per gallon of regular unleaded, while the Sherman/Denison area is seeing the least at $1.73.
AAA said the average price has stayed below $2 since mid-March of this year.
“The Texas statewide gas price average is on course to see the longest stretch of sub-$2/gallon gasoline since Texans first paid $2/gallon in 2005,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Prices could continue to remain lower due to demand destruction caused by COVID-19 concerns and fewer people traveling this fall.”
The national gas price average is at $2.20 per gallon of regular unleaded.