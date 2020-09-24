DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Thursday reported 703 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 563 of them coming from previous months.

Thursday’s count brings the total in the county to 79,426, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.

Health officials said 692 of the cases came from a backlog in the state’s reporting system: 259 from June, 303 from July, 1 from August and 129 from earlier in September.

Three more deaths were also reported, bringing that total to 1,005. The three patients were in their 60s, 70s and 90s, and they had all been hospitalized. The patients in the 60s and 70s did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

“Although we are concerned about the numbers in surrounding counties and how that will affect us, and although there are other parts of the state that are seeing upticks, Dallas County is still considered flat by the medical modelers and doctors who are looking at it,” county Judge Clay Jenkins said. “Our improvement has stopped but we have not seen an increase over a 7 or 14 day period in the metrics that the doctors look at. It’s particularly important during this time where we are seeing the reemergence and increase of COVID-19 in other counties and regions of Texas and considering the interconnectedness of all of us, that you continue to make the smart decisions that have led to good trends over the last 2 months here in Dallas County.”

In Tarrant County, 587 new cases were reported Thursday, along with two more deaths. The totals are now at 48,504 cases and 643 deaths.

Denton County reported 91 new cases and no deaths, while Collin County reported 150 new cases and three more deaths.