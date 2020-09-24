PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Kelley and Aaron McKissack are overjoyed by the birth of their baby girl, Zoey.

“I gave birth to little Miss Zoey, which is our second child, but my first to carry in my belly,” said new mom, Kelley.

Zoey is really the family’s second “miracle baby.”

“Our first daughter was born via surrogate, which was my mom,“ Kelley said.

After Kelley suffered three miscarriages, in 2016 her mom stepped in to be her surrogate.

She carried and delivered her own granddaughter.

“We thought that was the only little baby we were going to get,” Kelley said, but she was wrong. About nine months ago Kelley found out she was pregnant.

Her doctors at Medical City Plano did a laboratory workup and found a blood clotting disorder.

Kelley needed to have blood thinning shots on a daily basis.

“She was very strict about the protocols, following the protocols, giving herself the shot and doing all the other things that we had asked,” said Dr. Joseph Leveno.

The treatment worked.

“I’m very excited for her, and her family, and she did a wonderful job,” said Dr. Leveno.

Kelley hopes her story inspires others to never give up hope.

“I think that the impossible can happen for a lot of people just keep exploring,” she said. “Make sure you have good doctors, trust the doctors you have, if you don’t find new doctors that you do trust and keep trying.”