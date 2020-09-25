DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For the first time in eight years, the title of America’s Best Restroom could return to Texas.

DFW Airport was nominated as a finalist in the contest sponsored by Cintas Corporation. The 19th annual contest celebrates innovative and hygienic public restrooms across the country.

“This year’s contest recognizes a wide range of finalists, each offering a one-of-a-kind restroom experience with the latest technology or imaginative decor,” said Sean Mulcahey, Marketing Manager, Cintas. “As the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the importance of clean restrooms to the forefront, we’re proud to spotlight these unique and well-maintained restrooms that provide comfortable spaces for guests.”

Bathrooms at DFW Airport feature integrated smart restroom technology into all of its gate-side restrooms to include aesthetically pleasing fixtures, touch free dispensing, consumable tracking, and other smart restroom features, allowing staff to operate on demand, rather than a time-scheduled approach for making sure the restrooms are cleaned and well stocked. Digital signage outside each restroom tells guests how many stalls are open, when cleaning is in progress, and indicator lights inside let them know which stalls are available. The features will help with social distancing efforts during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as data for the cleaning staff to efficiently manage increased cleaning protocols.

The public can vote multiple times here for their favorite finalist now through October 19.

The winner will earn a place in the America’s Best Restroom Hall of Fame and receive a Cintas UltraClean restroom cleaning service and $2,500 in facility services or restroom cleaning from Cintas.

Buc-ee’s in New Braunfels won the contest in 2012.