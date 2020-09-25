DALLAS (CBSDFW) – The Dallas County Elections Department was awarded $15,130,433 from the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) to assist with critical resources and staffing needed in preparation for this year’s election.

“We know this election will be unlike any other in recent history because of a unique combination of anticipated long lines due to the Governor blocking expanded mail-in-voting during the pandemic, the legislature’s elimination of straight-ticket voting, necessity for social distancing due to the pandemic and longer ballots due to the addition of municipal and ISD races and measures. The over $15 million grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life to our Dallas County Elections Department for this general election acknowledges the challenges we face and provides resources to ensure your vote counts and we have a safe and secure election this November,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The CTCL is a nonpartisan non-profit that connects elections officials with technology to better communicate with voters and increase civic engagement. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought new challenges to administering elections safely and securely.

The grant from CTCL will allow Dallas County to hire additional personnel, purchase additional voting and mail ballot sorting equipment, open and operate more Early Voting and Election Day locations, ensure sanitization of voting equipment and purchase sufficient PPE for both poll-workers and voters.

“The grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life is an investment in the success of our upcoming election. That success is defined as ensuring that every citizen who is eligible to vote can do so in a safe and secure manner and that their vote is counted,” said Toni Pippins-Poole, Elections Administrator for Dallas County.

