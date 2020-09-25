DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Independent School District school board members voted late Thursday night to adopt a hybrid model for high school students when in-person instruction resumes starting next week.
Students in grades 9 – 12, who elected to return schools, will be split into two groups. The first will be on campus Mondays and Tuesdays and the second on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be used as a flex day.
The goal is to limit the number of students on campus and promote social distancing.
Students will still have the option to continue taking classes online five days a week.
High school principals at Thursday’s meeting told board members they support the plan.
Schools will be allowed to later adapt the model to meet their individual needs. The district says it’s not taking a one size fits all approach.