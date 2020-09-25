Comments
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — There was a fiery explosion at a Texas airport after two planes collided Thursday evening.
Three people were hurt at the regional airport in San Marcos, but none of them seriously.
Authorities say a single-engine Cessna and a Rocket F-1 experimental plane collided while trying to land at the airport.
Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety confirm one plane flipped over and the other burst into flames after the crash.
Two people from the Cessna 172 — an instructor with student — were taken to a local hospital.
Both the FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.
San Marcos is about 30 miles southwest of Austin.