DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A deadly accident has completely shutdown part of Interstate-30 in far west Dallas.

Deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the crash involving an overturned semi pulling two tractor-trailers.

The big rig overturned just before 5:00 a.m. and the top and side of at least one of the trailers tore open, spilling the contents out onto the roadway.

Deputies confirm at least two people were injured and taken to local hospitals and one of them has been pronounced dead.

The crash forced deputies to close all of the westbound lanes of I-30 between Dallas and Fort Worth.

The highway is shutdown between Westmoreland Road and Cockrell Hill and traffic is being diverted.

Emergency crews are on the scene and working to clear debris from the road and upright the big rig.

So far there is no word if any passenger vehicles were involved in the accident.

Officials at the scene have given no indication how long the highway will be closed.