NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW) – Richland High School’s brand/mascot is now the Richland Royals instead of the Rebels.
The Birdville ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to remove the former, controversial mascot and all related imagery after hearing comments from students, alumni, and parents in spring 2020.
The district hired a branding company, which met with students, school leaders and community members to hear their opinions.
A lion was the end result to represent the Richland Royals mascot. The final logo shows an abstract “R” in the center of the lion’s crown.
A petition calling to “Abolish Confederate Branding at Richland High School” garnered more than 27,000 signatures.