DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The State Fair of Texas’ Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru experience began Saturday and for some, the experience was less than ideal.

Fairgoers posted photos and comments on social media about waiting in line for three hours and some people running out of gas.

Jessica Gross shared photos including a long line of cars and a man with a gas can.

She said, “@StateFairOfTX I think you oversold your Sat AM tickets. Currently at 3hrs just waiting in the parking lot and people are running out of gas!

The event was billed as a one-hour to 90-minute experience with limited tickets.

“Well the 3 hour wait and people running out of gas, has been fun………,” said Jeremy on Twitter in reply to the State Fair of Texas promoting tickets on sale for the Big Texas Fair Food Drive-Thru.

"Well the 3 hour wait and people running out of gas, has been fun………,"

“@statefairoftx not even the first people we’ve seen having to buy gas,” said Toph Miller on Twitter, along with a photo of two people walking with a gas can with a long line of cars in the background.

"@statefairoftx not even the first people we've seen having to buy gas."

“We have been waiting for over 2 hours in the drive thru line and not maybe were halfway through the queue in the parking lots,” said CBS 11 producer Steven Rosenbaum around 1:40 p.m. Saturday while in the line with his family. “We were definitely not prepared for this wait and it looks like lots of others weren’t either.”

Juan Galaviz posted a photo on Twitter showing the long lines of cars, but sounded like he felt it was all worth it, saying, “@StateFairOfTX these lines… but we have to come to THE State fair of Texas every year, even if it is just a drive thru.”

"@StateFairOfTX these lines… but we have to come to THE State fair of Texas every year, even if it is just a drive thru."

The drive-thru event starts this weekend, during what would have been the opening weekend of the 2020 State Fair of Texas, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the State Fair’s website, Saturday’s event was sold out and Sunday’s is, too.