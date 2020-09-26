WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released a statement minutes after President Donald Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court.

In the statement, he warned, “Though Judge Barrett’s credentials are impeccable, I have no doubt Senate Democrats will try to destroy her reputation for political gain, because they already tried to do just that. In 2017, when she was nominated to the Seventh Circuit, my Democratic colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee interrogated Judge Barrett not for her record or her qualifications, but for her faith. It was a shameful exercise of religious bigotry, the likes of which should have long ago been relegated to the history books.”

CBS News reported on Friday evening that President Trump was expected to nominate Barrett, who was considered a finalist for the Supreme Court vacancy left by the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy in 2018. Justice Brett Kavanaugh was tapped by the president instead.

Sen. Cruz added, “I look forward to her confirmation hearing, where Judge Barrett will have the opportunity to demonstrate to the Judiciary Committee, the Senate, and the American people that she will uphold the rule of law and interpret the Constitution according to its original meaning without fear or favor. In 2016, President Trump promised to nominate judges in the mold of Justices Scalia and Clarence Thomas. The American people elected him president and expanded the Senate Republicans’ majority in 2018 because we’ve delivered on that promise. I have every confidence she will be confirmed before Election Day.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement, “Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a remarkable individual who will make an outstanding Supreme Court Justice. Her proven legal brilliance is matched by her exceptional character and unflinching commitment to the U.S. Constitution. The Senate should swiftly confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court just as it recently confirmed her to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals.”

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) issued the following statement after President Trump announced he will nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court:

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a legal trailblazer with a deep respect for the law and our nation’s founding principles. Throughout her impressive career, Judge Barrett has maintained the importance of an independent judiciary that interprets the law and Constitution as-written, and operates free from political pressure.

“Judge Barrett has impressed the brightest judicial and legal minds with her profound understanding of the law. During the confirmation process for her current position, Judge Barrett proved she has not only the legal expertise, but also the proper temperament and character to serve on the high court.

“The Senate will begin a thorough review of Judge Barrett’s nomination, a process that should not be rushed. Despite previous attacks based on Judge Barrett’s religious faith, I hope Democrats choose not to engage in another character assassination, as they did against Justice Kavanaugh. I look forward to meeting with Judge Barrett in the coming days as the Judiciary Committee prepares for her confirmation hearing.”

Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa and Vice Chair Dr. Carla Brailey issued the following statement:

“Healthcare is on the ballot in November. Despite overwhelming public support for voters to have a say in the next Supreme Court justice, Donald Trump blew through precedent, the so-called ‘McConnell Rule’ and Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s own dying wish to see the next president select her replacement. If Trump is successful, healthcare will be dismantled for millions of Texans while millions more will lose protections for pre-existing conditions in the middle of the deadliest pandemic in United States history. This is dead wrong.

“Everything is on the line in November. From healthcare to reproductive rights to voting rights to immigrant rights to so many other items that affect our everyday lives, 2020 is the most consequential election of our lifetime. We must elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to ensure that the rights and livelihoods of so many are protected. We must organize, fight, and win — block by block, neighborhood by neighborhood.

“In the meantime, we must urge the Senate not to confirm Trump’s tainted selection. Four years ago, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz both adamantly stated that a Supreme Court nominee should not be selected during a presidential election year. If they go back on their word and rush through a nominee, we must fight them at every single turn. We must hold these elected officials accountable, and in Trump and Cornyn’s case, make this nomination hurt at the ballot box. It’s time for a Supreme Court that does not represent the minority party’s views. It’s time for a Supreme Court that upholds the law and ensures that millions of Americans have the rights’ they are guaranteed in our Constitution.”