DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The situation is far from ideal.

”It’s just very emotional,” Stephanie Byrd said. “It hit me this morning when I woke up, but I was so happy for her though.”

“It was very emotional, more so than I thought,” Michael Byrd said.

On Tuesday, they were getting ready to head to Fayetteville, Arkansas. They couldn’t wait to witness their daughter, Caroline, marry the man she fell in love with while attending the University of Arkansas.

Unfortunately, one of their younger daughters, Ava, tested positive for COVID-19 later that day and they were told they’d have to quarantine inside their University Park home for 14 days. They wouldn’t be able to make it to the wedding.

“I started crying because I knew I was going to miss Caroline’s wedding and I also felt bad for the rest of my family to miss the wedding,” Ava said.

Michael Byrd was devastated he wouldn’t be able to walk his daughter down the aisle.

“Every father imagines that moment and it was really, really difficult,” he said.

So, he got creative.

“We are not technological wizards over here but I said there’s got to be something,” he said.

Through FaceTime, Caroline was able to walk with her dad down the aisle. The rest of the family watched on Zoom.

“It was amazing and I am extremely thankful for the technology,“ Michael said. “We got to be a part of that and we felt that.”

“From what I could tell she looked really good!” Ava said.

“It was making lemonade out of lemons,” Michael said.

“I think it’s just rolling with the punches and really seeing the blessings that you have,” Stephanie said.

The memory will last a lifetime and make a pretty unique story for years to come.