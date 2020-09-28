DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With the North Texas economy slowly reopening, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is implementing major changes in bus, rail and GoLink service.
Beginning Monday, October 19, the agency will restore service on a group of routes and improve frequencies on others.
Seven higher volume bus routes and light rail service will offer 20-minute frequency weekdays until 7 p.m., and 30-minute frequency thereafter; weekend service will remain unchanged.
A Western Carrollton GoLink service, which has been operating on a trial basis since May 11, will become permanent, and low ridership routes 27, 42, 155, 210, 211, 385, 585, 840 and 887 will be discontinued, modified or replaced.
Sixty-five routes with higher ridership and potential for social distancing concerns, plus the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) , will return to pre-pandemic service levels.
Forty-eight routes in the system will remain on their current modified schedules.
All of the changes will have DART operating at just under 90-percent of pre-pandemic levels.
Click here to find out specifics about every route change or call DART at 214-979-1111 for more information.