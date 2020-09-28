HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW) – Police have arrested a capital murder suspect in connection to a fatal shooting at the Bonita Gardens Apartments in the 3400 block of Fordham Road in Dallas.
Embray Harrison Taylor, 45, was arrested in Houston.
He’s one of three people now behind bars for the death of John Lewis Carter who Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced dead at the scene on September 10.
During the course of their investigation, homicide detectives determined that suspects Laquita Cota Steward, 39, and Harrison Taylor, participated in the Capital Murder of Carter.
On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Steward was arrested and taken to the Homicide Unit. Homicide detectives interviewed her, and she was transported to the Dallas County Jail, where she was charged with Capital Murder. Homicide detectives also upgraded the original murder charge of another suspect, Deshawn Antoine Gray to Capital Murder.
Police have not released details on how the suspects and Carter knew each other or what the motive might have been.