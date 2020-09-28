DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The lines to get into the State Fair of Texas’ drive through experience wrapped around Fair Park this past weekend.

It was a sold out event.

For some, the wait was worth it. The brothers behind Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que witnessing this first hand.

“They drive up and they’re like “Waa!’ ” Brent Reaves said. “They’re screaming out of their cars! Very excited! Yeah.”

But for others, it was a nightmare and a spokesperson for the State Fair said they’re working to do better.

“The wait times in the parking lot were not acceptable in our minds,” Senior Vice President Public Relations Karrisa Condoianis said. “We started making adjustments as quickly as we could. We got that wait time down significantly yesterday. Yesterday, my job was to go around and be a fixer. We found that areas on the grounds where people had the options to choose something was holding things up.”

At drink stands, staff noticed people were taking a significant amount of time selecting their drinks. They put the drink options on display to make the decision easier and added an extra line.

“On Saturday we were looking at just in the parking lot, before you ever entered the event, a wait of 1-4 hours to get into the event,” Condoianis said. “Yesterday, we were at 1-2 hours to get in so that was an improvement. We will work this entire week leading up to this weekend’s events making sure we implement everything we can to keep the process moving along.”

However, if you can’t physically make it to Fair Park, you can still experience what the fair has to offer virtually through their website.

“It’s allowed us to think outside the box,” Condoianis said.

For foodies, there’s Fair Food Madness: The Big Tex Choice Awards Championship and the Big Tex Cooking School which Smokey John’s will be participating in next week.

“One of our items is a fried Reese’s ice cream,” Reaves said. “Just to create this fried bit of joy and share that with your family hopefully it just makes you forget about what’s going on in the world right now.”

There’s also the online Texas Auto Show, Big Tex shopping guides, Big Tex urban farms tour, virtual rides, activities for the kids and much more.