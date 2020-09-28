PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano Police said they were made aware on September 18 of a viral post of what appears to be a woman attempting to traffic a child for sexual purposes.
The posting depicts a minor child who is standing and wearing a red dress.
Plano Police said detectives were contacted the same evening and worked throughout the night using advanced techniques to learn the identity of the author of this message to try to track down the supposed mother of the child to prevent the child from being abused.
While the posting used a Plano address, detectives traced the author of the post back to another city and determined that the author resides in another city and has not resided in Plano in several months.
Detectives contacted police in the other jurisdiction and continues to offer that agency any assistance to the investigation being conducted into the welfare of this child, Plano Police said.