DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas serial bank robber who came to be known as the ‘Undead Bandit’ is headed to federal prison for 14 years.
Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas confirm Carter Briscoe Tucker pled guilty to three counts of bank robbery late last year and was sentenced on Friday, September 25.
Tucker became known as the Undead Bandit because most of his robberies he wore a Halloween-style mask.
The 54-year-old lead police on a high-speed chase across the Metroplex before being captured. The chase happened after an August 3 robbery at a Wells Fargo bank in Alvarado. During the robbery Tucker approached the bank teller, placed a cooler on the counter, and said, “Give me all your money. No dye packs. No trackers, and nobody is going to get hurt.” The teller complied and handed over cash.
Police arrived just as Tucker was leaving the bank and he took off on a chase that often reached speeds in excess of 100 mph. Police deployed spike strips to try and stop Tucker, but he kept driving on flat tires. Eventually, he bailed out of the vehicle and ran away on foot. He was located and arrested the next day.
In plea papers, Tucker admitted to robbing 10 banks across the Metroplex between October 2017 and August 2019 — stealing more than $52,000.