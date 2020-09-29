Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people are dead after a head-on crash in East Oak Cliff, Dallas Police said Tuesday night.
An officer came across the scene around 8:15 p.m. in the 4700 block of Great Trinity Forest Way over the Trinity River east of I-45.
The force of the crash pushed one vehicle into the Trinity River bottoms but not in the water.
Three are dead on scene and a fourth person has been rushed to the hospital.
All the occupants of the vehicles were believed to be adults.
Great Trinity Forest was been shut down while police and other first responders work the scene.
It’s not yet clear what caused the crash.