DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 789 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Of those, 758 confirmed cases were from the month of September.

The cumulative confirmed case count in Dallas County is 82,161 including 1,022 confirmed deaths.

The cumulative probable case count in Dallas County is 4,052 including 13 probable deaths from COVID-19.

Of the 789 new reports of positive molecular COVID-19 tests, 517 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ electronic laboratory reporting system and 31 were from previous months.

The additional death being reported was a Dallas man in his 80s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

“Today we have a high number of new positive COVID-19 cases from the month of September, and while this number is much higher than we’ve seen in the recent weeks of reporting, 486 of these September cases come from the state’s electronic laboratory reporting system which has had significant lags in reporting. Keep in mind that this is the next to the last day of the month of September and we have no way of knowing whether these cases were from the last two weeks or from early September.

The numbers are concerning along with arising cases in other areas and a flattening and beginning to move higher here in Dallas County. Additionally, our hospitalization numbers have increased for the county and for the region. It’s imperative that everyone wear their mask, maintain six-foot distance and wash their hands. Our doctors advise to avoid unnecessary trips and strongly encourage persons not to partake in indoor activities where the mask cannot be worn one hundred percent of the time. If you go for an organized workout, try to do it outside, and if you go for a meal experience, consider takeout or patio dining. And above all, make good decisions to keep your family and your community safe,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement.

The provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 38 was 307, an increase from the previous daily average of 261 for CDC week 37.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has increased and remains high with 11.9% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 38.

A provisional total of 237 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 38 (week ending 9/19/2020), an increase from the previous week for this age group.

The percentage of cases occurring in young adults aged 18 to 22 years has increased to 13% for the month of September.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 25% have been associated with long-term care facilities.