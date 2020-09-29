DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are trying to solve a pair of homicides that happened last Thursday, September 24 between 8:00 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.
In the first case, Jacobie Armstrong, 38, was outside his home with a group of friends in the 6100 block of Silvery Moon Drive.
Witnesses said someone in a white sedan drove by and shot at them.
Armstrong was struck and killed.
Then around 10:15 p.m., police said Paul Clinton, 36, was driving in the 2600 block of N Ervay Street, when he was struck by gunfire.
It’s not clear if the shots came from another vehicle or not.
Someone drove Clinton to the hospital in their vehicle to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
There is no information to indicate these crimes are related.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.
Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.