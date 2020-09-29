WATCHPresidential Debate Begins At 8PM - Watch Live Here
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now

CBS 11 is proud to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month! As we reflect upon the many contributions of Hispanic-Americans, several of our CBS 11 News team wanted to share their proud Hispanic heritage stories with you!

Proclamation on National Hispanic Heritage Month, 2020 – WhiteHouse.Gov

Pres. Lyndon B. Johnson, himself a Texan, initiated the Hispanic Heritage Week in 1968 to acknowledge and celebrate the rich culture, history, and contributions of Mexicans, South and Latin Americans, and other Spanish-speaking people in the United States. It became a month-long event in 1988 when Pres. Ronald Reagan signed a law to create it a national, 30-day period every year starting on Sept. 15 and ending on Oct. 15.

 

 

Dallas ISD’s New Mexican American Studies Course Reflects Predominantly Hispanic Student Body’s Heritage

 

 

Comments
  1. www.thehempnurse.com says:
    September 29, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    Love all, all the time!

    best cbd

    Reply

Leave a Reply