FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Aspenmark Roofing has been operating in and around the Dallas-Fort Worth area for the past 15 years.
“We do new roofs. Roof repairs. Window siding and gutters, primarily in the Dallas area and we just opened up a San Antonio office,” said Jamey Mauldin, VP of Sales and Business Development for Aspenmark Roofing.
Mauldin said they are currently seeing an uptick in business during the COVID-19 pandemic and they are hiring.
“We are looking for good sales associates. Men, women, young, old, really all walks of life do very well in our industry. It is outside sales and in-home presentations,” he said.
The compensation is commission-based and it comes along with medical and dental benefits.
Mauldin said they are willing to train the right candidates.
“They can start this afternoon and contact me. I’m ready to start interviewing,” he said.
If you are interested in applying, click here.