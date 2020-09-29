NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW) – Rowlett High School’s varsity football games are canceled through October 9 after a student athlete contracted the coronavirus.

His team members will quarantine for 14 days.

Director of Communications for Garland ISD, Tiffany Veno said the October 9 game against Sachse High School will be rescheduled.

Families of quarantined players were notified and given resources to monitor for symptoms.

All Garland ISD students, staff and families can also receive free COVID-19 testing at Ayman Care, according to Veno.

