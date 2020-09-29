FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant Area Food Bank is expanding their Mobile Markets and Mega Mobile Markets throughout the county this week to help battle food insecurity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Julie Butner, CEO of the Tarrant Area Food Bank said, typically they didn’t do a lot of direct distribution, but COVID-19 has changed things.

“Because of the pandemic and the increase in need…we need to get into the community,” Butner said. “Tarrant Area Food Bank is now involved in doing mega mobile markets, direct to clients who need food.”

They have expanded their Mobile Markets from 15 per week to 50, while also adding a second Mega Mobile Market on the weekends that feed up to 2,000 people.

This alone has led them to see a 40% increase in distribution.

“It’s really making sure that people have access to the food that they need when they need it. And there are just so many more people in need,” Butner said.

Today’s Mobile Market was held at Southcliff Church in Fort Worth. The Food Bank distributed 100 pounds of produce, meat, dairy and groceries to about 800 families.

Some recipients said opportunities like this make surviving during the pandemic a whole lot easier.

“I lost my job and only my son is working, and I am thankful for the church and the community for helping us,” said Carmen Gutierrez, a Tarrant County resident.

The markets are now running daily Tuesdays through Saturdays.

for more information on times and places, or if you’re interested in volunteering, click here.