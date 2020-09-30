AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The number of newly reported cases of the coronavirus in Texas took a jump Wednesday as state health officials reported 5,335 new cases, 40% more than the 3,812 cases reported Tuesday.

That raised the total Texas caseload since the state began coronavirus tracking in March to 748,767. Of those, 69,767 cases were active and 3,344 were hospitalized Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported.

The true number of cases is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The state also reported 107 new deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. That’s a 51% increase from the 71 deaths reported Tuesday. The death toll in Texas is now at 15,711.

Dallas County, which has the second highest case count in the state, reported 249 more cases on Wednesday, along with two deaths. Wednesday’s count raised the totals to 82,410 cases and 1,024 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)