AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Nearly $200 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funds for Texas residents will be provided for October as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced the extension of the benefits in response to the ongoing pandemic. The funds will be provided by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
SNAP is a federal program that gives food assistance to almost 1.5 million low-income families in Texas. The emergency funds provide eligible families an additional amount on their Lone Star Card.
“Thank you to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for extending these emergency SNAP benefits for Texas families,” Abbott said. “The State of Texas will continue to ensure that Texans have access to nutritious and healthy food throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”