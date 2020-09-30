PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas man was arrested at a Houston airport last week and charged with international child exploitation crimes, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
The office said David Woods, 68, of Lake Kiowa in Cooke County is accused of “coercing and enticing” a child in the Philippines to engage in sexual activities.
According to officials, Woods was first suspected in July 2019 after he returned to the U.S. from a months-long trip to the Philippines. An investigation by Homeland Security later revealed he was allegedly in contact with the victim and coerced her into engaging in sexual acts and filming them for him.
Officials allege Woods also engaged in sexual acts with the victim during the 2019 trip.
He was arrested on Sept. 25, 2020 at the George Bush International Airport in Houston after he arrived from the Philippines.
He is charged with coercing and enticing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity and engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places. He faces 10 years to life in prison, if convicted.