PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano Animal Services reported Thursday the discovery of two more bats that tested positive for rabies.

These are the third and fourth positive bats found since September 16.

One bat was tested after it came into contact with a resident’s pets in the backyard of a home in the area of Stone Creek Drive and Parkhaven Drive.

A second bat was found deceased on the sidewalk on Clark Parkway just north of New Haven Drive.

That bat was tested out of an abundance of caution even though no known contact was reported.

Anyone who believes they may have been in contact with either of these bats, or any other wildlife, is encouraged to contact Animal Services at (972) 769-4360.

Rabies is a viral disease that occurs in warm-blooded animals and can be contracted by humans through bites from infected animals.

“This positive test highlights the importance of being cautious around wildlife and always reporting any contact with them,” said Plano Animal Services Director Jamey Cantrell. “It also shows why it’s so important to keep all pet vaccinations, especially rabies, current. There is no way to predict when a pet may come into contact with a wild animal.”

Texas law and Plano city ordinances require animals receive the rabies inoculation along with subsequent booster shots for the duration of the animal’s life.

The Plano Animal Shelter does not routinely test wild animals for rabies unless they have had contact with a person or pet and are one of five high risk non-domestic animals: bats, foxes, skunks, coyotes and raccoons.

The shelter hosts low-cost rabies vaccination clinic on the third Friday of every month.

