ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Arlington are searching for the person who stabbed a man and woman, one of them fatally, during a robbery on September 30.

Officers were sent to the 6400 block of South Collins Street just after 9:00 p.m. One there they found the victims both suffering from stab wounds. The pair were taken to a local hospital, but the man, a 47-year old later identified as Islam Sahmi Duly, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the female victim is still being treated for serious injuries sustained in the attack.

A witness driving in the area called police after seeing the seriously injured woman run from the scene.

Investigators say the male suspect — who they are still looking for — attacked the man and woman with a knife after demanding personal property from them. After learning more about the attack they say he ran for the scene on foot towards the Dollar General Store at 1200 Southeast Parkway.

Police continue questioning and are looking for possible surveillance video that could help them, but they are also asking that anyone with information about the attack or the wanted suspect call homicide detectives at 817-459-5735. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.