DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The BMW Dallas Marathon Festival has been postponed from December to Spring 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns, organizers announced Thursday.
The annual festival was originally scheduled for Dec. 11 through Dec. 13, but now it has been moved to the weekend of April 30 through May 2 in 2021.
“Given the current environment and restrictions associated with COVID-19, we are unable to host the BMW Dallas Marathon Festival, the longest running marathon in Texas, in a manner that our participants and guests have come to expect and enjoy from our organization” said Paul Lambert, president of runDallas.
However, runners will still be able to participate in the new 2020 Virtual BMW Dallas Marathon in December, where there will be five event distances to choose from. The event takes place from Dec. 13 through Dec. 31 and participants will be able to run on their own time and course.
More information on the virtual marathon can be found here.