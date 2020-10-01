FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra is looking forward to reopening and on Thursday they announced that next year they will host their annual gala concert and dinner with world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma.
Conductor Eric Jacobsen will lead the orchestra in their performance of Elgar’s Cello Concerto and Symphony No. 4 by Tchaikovsky.
“The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors and I are elated to host Yo-Yo Ma for our upcoming Gala Concert and Dinner,” said board chairman Mercedes T. Bass. “These challenging times have made the Arts more important than ever and I cannot think of a musician who exemplifies the healing power of music more than iconic cellist and my dear friend Yo-Yo Ma.”
The concert will be held February 20, 2021 at Dickies Arena. Tickets range in price from $89 to $179 and can be purchased online or by calling the FWSO Box Office at 817-665-6000.
Anyone interested in purchasing a table for the Black Tie Dinner following the performance, should contact Director of Special Events, Jonathan Neumann.
The FWSO is working to create an experience that is safe for patrons, musicians, and staff while maintaining a shared live music experience. Safety precautions such as socially distanced seating, mandatory face masks, contactless ticketing, dedicated entry times, no intermissions, health screenings and more are being implemented for Fall performances.