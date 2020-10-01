Comments
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Good news for the environment in Collin County. The city of Plano is giving away free trees for residents to plant at their homes.
The City is working with the Texas Trees Foundation to educate the public about the social, economic, environmental, and health benefits that trees and urban forestry provide.
Plano residents can sign up to receive one tree at no cost. Registration is on a first come, first serve basis and only Plano residents are eligible.
The tree selection includes:
- Chinquapin oak
- Mexican white oak
- Texas Redbud
- Desert Willow
- Autumn Blaze Red Maple
For those who register in time, tree pickup will be on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Residents must bring the confirmation email with their tree selection with them.