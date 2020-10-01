DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A system glitch is potentially preventing thousands of people from getting their federal stimulus checks.

The IRS told the CBS 11 I-Team it is aware some taxpayers have not received their stimulus payment due to a single box mistakenly checked on their tax return.

“I think it’s ridiculous to be honest,” said Rhonda Brantley of Dallas who is still waiting on her $1,200 payment.

“I could definitely use the money – big time,” she said. “I lost my job and I have a lot of medical expenses.”

When Brantley called the IRS helpline to see why she had not received her check, she said she was told it was because of a glitch that erroneously checked the box for “spouse claimed as a dependent” on her 2018 tax return.

Brantley never checked the box. She’s not even married.

But, perhaps the bigger question is why this checked box would make her ineligible for a stimulus payment.

A person cannot get a stimulus check if they are claimed as a dependent by someone else, but the box checked is not about the person. It’s about their spouse.

In a statement the IRS told the CBS 11 I-Team, “We are aware of the issue and working with (TurboTax) to determine next steps to resolve this issue for this small number of impacted taxpayers. We expect more information will be available in the near future.”

The IRS said this has only happened to people who used the TurboTax software, but Brantley did not use TurboTax.

Online messages boards are filled with hundreds of people reporting the same issue.

TurboTax said it is working with the IRS to “understand why and how this would have impacted a taxpayer’s eligibility to receive an economic impact payment.”

Brantley said the IRS told her she will likely have to claim her stimulus payment next year on her 2020 taxes.

“We are talking about the IRS,” said Brantley. “They should be able to take care of this. I should not have to wait until next year.”