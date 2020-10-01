AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone in Texas is set for life… and then some.

The Texas Lottery said someone purchased a winning $47 million Lotto Texas ticket from the Pic N Pac 10 at 109 Highway 123 N. Bypass in Seguin.

Seguin is about 50 miles south of Austin.

The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn Wednesday night (4-11-16-19-27-30).

The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase, so whomever bought the ticket, will receive $39,767,339.23 before taxes.

The prize has not yet been claimed.

The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

“After an historic Lotto Texas jackpot run, I look forward to meeting Texas’ newest jackpot winner,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to

sign the back of the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”