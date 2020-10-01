AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation Thursday that looks to enhance security for delivering mail ballots in person ahead of Election Day.
Under the proclamation, which begins Friday, mail ballots that are delivered in person must be delivered to a single early voting clerk’s office location that is designated by the county’s early voting clerk.
It will also be required that early voting clerks allow poll watchers to observe activity conducted at the mail ballot drop-off locations.
“The State of Texas has a duty to voters to maintain the integrity of our elections,” Abbott said. “As we work to preserve Texans’ ability to vote during the COVID-19 pandemic, we must take extra care to strengthen ballot security protocols throughout the state. These enhanced security protocols will ensure greater transparency and will help stop attempts at illegal voting.”
In North Texas, both Tarrant and Denton county election offices said this would not impact their current plans. Dallas and Collin counties have not yet commented.
The Associated Press reports Harris County would largely be affected due to having 12 of these drop-off locations as of September. It will now have to reduce that number to one.
Election Day is Nov. 3, with early voting beginning on Oct. 13.