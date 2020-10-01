DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW) – Extending efforts to cease spread of the coronavirus into next year, The University of North Texas has canceled spring break for 2021 by removing a week off its academic calendar.
UNT President Neal Smatresk posted a letter to the university’s website describing the “notable changes” from March through May.
“The semester will conclude one week early with the final class day scheduled for April 22 with April 23 set as a reading day. Finals will begin April 24 and conclude May 1. This shortened semester will eliminate the usual spring break in March, but we have designated Friday, April 2, as a no class day to give students a long weekend break in the middle of the semester.”
Smatresk said the decision is “in the best interest of overall public health and social responsibility.”
