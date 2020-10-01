DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Vandals hit Dallas Police Headquarters with red paint on Thursday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m., police said.

The vandals dipped their hands in red paint and then coated the walls, windows, posts and doors with their hand prints.

Two women have been detained and are being questioned.

Police said shortly before the incident, about 30 people showed up at headquarters, but police don’t know why at this point.

Police said they are looking for more suspects.

Dallas Police Association Headquarters was also hit with red hand prints.

There, vandals also wrote the words, “Blood is on your hands,” on the sidewalk outside the Dallas Police Association building.

DPA President Mike Mata shared the following statement with CBS 11’s J.D. Miles:

“The actions that took place at the Dallas Police Association and Dallas Police Headquarters tonight were not about protesting but a display of criminal activity plain and simple. Any message that pushes the idea of nursing police officers is not a form of protest, it is a statement of hate. The Dallas Police Association will prosecute the offenders to the fullest that the law will allow. The Dallas Police Association and its leadership will not be intimidated by those wishing harm on the men and women of the Dallas Police Department. We will continue to protect and serve the citizens of Dallas without hesitation.”

Crews were seen beginning to remove the paint from Dallas Police headquarters shortly before 10:00 p.m.