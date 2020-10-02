DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 508 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases during the past two days.

The cumulative confirmed case count in Dallas County is 82,918 including 1,026 confirmed deaths.

The cumulative probable case count in Dallas County is 4,294 including 13 probable deaths from COVID-19.

The additional 2 deaths the county reported on Friday were a Dallas woman in her 70s and a Garland woman in her 70s.

Both had underlying high risk health conditions.

There were 242 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County hospitals for the period ending on Thursday, October 1.

The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 362 for the 24 hour period ending on Thursday, October 1, which represents around 15% of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

The inpatient census number reported on October 1 represents a decline from the COVID-19 inpatient census number on September 28 (317), however, that decline is due to a data reporting error.

“Today we continued our transition over into the Accenture system. We are able to get these numbers out, albeit later than usual, but the week 39 CDC report that normally comes out on Friday will come out tomorrow due to the numbers getting in so late. We expect that this transition, that has led to a disruption in our reporting numbers but strengthened our tracing efforts, will be leveled out and resolved over the weekend and the timeliness of the numbers will hopefully resume tomorrow or the next day. Enjoy the pretty weather on the weekend but please do it responsibly.

With the uptick in our numbers, it’s more important now than ever that you mask, maintain six-foot distance, and wash your hands. This includes at parties at your residence or at other people’s residence. COVID-19 does not discriminate between businesses and private events, so please enjoy your weekend but stay safe,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement.