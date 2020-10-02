AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Early Friday morning the news started making it’s way across Texas that President Donald Trump and the First Lady have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Governor Greg Abbott got the news in the midnight hour and sent a tweet that said, “Lifting up prayers for @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS.

As the workday began Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a tweet to the President that said, “Angela and I wish you and Melania a speedy recovery!”

During a Friday morning radio interview, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn’t seem worried about how negatively the virus could impact Trump. “No one else in the world has the ability to handle this COVID any better than the office of the President of the United States,” he said. “I’m very confident that he’ll be able to continue governing. And I’m sure that he has anticipated this. Knowing him, he’s the hardest worker you’ve ever seen. Knowing him, he’ll be able to ride on through this.”

Senator Ted Cruz also sent well-wishes to the Commander-in-Chief, sending a social media post that said, “Heidi & I are praying for a full and swift recovery for @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS.”

U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw also took time to send positive thoughts to the First Family. His tweet said, “Get well and stay strong @POTUS and @FLOTUS ! You’ve got this.”

The President made the announcement on Twitter around midnight CST about the diagnosis saying that “We will get through this together!” First Lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive, wrote, “We are feeling good.”

As Texas lawmakers continued soaking in the news from Washington, D.C., it was learned that the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee — Ronna McDaniel — has also tested positive for COVID-19. Her spokespeople say she is at her home in Michigan and is experiencing mild symptoms.

McDaniel was last with the resident last Friday and reportedly received her diagnosis on Wednesday.