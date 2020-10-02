Breaking NewsPresident Trump, First Lady Melania Trump Test Positive For COVID-19
DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Police arrested 32-year-old Cordaro Wallace in connection to the murder of Billy Seals, 35, on September 24, 2020.

Officers found Seals in the driver’s seat of a white SUV that had crashed into a retaining wall at the North Central Service Road at Hall Street.

Seals had a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

Cordaro Wallace (credit: Dallas Police Dept.)

Wallace was taken to Dallas Police Headquarters and interviewed by a detective with the Homicide Unit. He was subsequently transported to Lew Sterrett Jail and charged with murder, a felony of the first degree.

Wallace’s bond will be set by a Dallas County Magistrate.

 

 

 

 

