FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An argument led to a man fatally shooting his girlfriend and injuring her daughter before killing himself at a home in Fort Worth earlier this week, police said.

Police said they responded to a home in the 900 block of Davis Avenue on Wednesday. Arriving officers found a woman dead from the shooting and another was taken to a hospital to treat her injuries.

According to police, a man was also found inside the home with gunshot wounds to his head and neck. He was also taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The man was later identified as Cory James and the deceased woman as Blanca Rodriguez.

Through the investigation, police said James and Rodriguez were in a dating relationship. Police believe there was some sort of argument between the two and that the surviving victim, Rodriguez’s daughter, tried to calm the situation.

Police said James shot both women and then himself.