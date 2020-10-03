HIGHLAND VILLAGE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas officer has died after suffering complications from COVID-19, police said.
The Highland Village Police Department said Sgt. Dennis Oliver died Friday morning after he was hospitalized during the week of Sept. 21. Police said he developed pneumonia as a result of the virus and also suffered a stroke.
“It is with heavy hearts we share this news. Sgt. Dennis Oliver passed away this morning. His wife, Tonie, and their two sons were with him. Please continue to pray for his family,” the department said in a statement.
Police said Oliver had been with the department since 2003.
“If you’ve ever met him, you will never forget him! His smile, his kindness, his desire to always go to the extra effort to serve!” the department said.